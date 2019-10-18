Sage Capital Advisors llc Cuts Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSEC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 19,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 139,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,549,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 237,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

