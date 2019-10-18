Sage Capital Advisors llc Reduces Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 407,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,845,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

