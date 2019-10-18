salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $158.22, but opened at $152.74. salesforce.com shares last traded at $146.97, with a volume of 8,995,889 shares traded.

Specifically, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,397.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $101,184.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,884.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,019 shares of company stock worth $41,772,668. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura upped their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average of $153.85.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

