Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAFM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.97. 4,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $268,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,002.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,912.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

