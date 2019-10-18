Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $130.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $182.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 1,187,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,065. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,571,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.