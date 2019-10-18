SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €122.13 ($142.01).

Shares of SAP opened at €116.00 ($134.88) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.59. SAP has a 52 week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52 week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion and a PE ratio of 40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

