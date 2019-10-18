Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chevron by 74.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.92. 2,870,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.