Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Gabelli started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

SLB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,580,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

