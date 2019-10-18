Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,681 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 5.5% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 1.48% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $79,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,879,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,948,000 after buying an additional 111,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,170,000 after buying an additional 906,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after buying an additional 1,121,139 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 861,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 7,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $50.77.

