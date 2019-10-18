Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. 5,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,583. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.