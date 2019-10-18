Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.58. 12,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

