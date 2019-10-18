Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 164,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SALT. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

SALT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

