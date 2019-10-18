Scorpio Tankers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,936 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,138% compared to the average daily volume of 318 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.04. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.77%.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $38.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

