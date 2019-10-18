SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,097,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,207,000 after acquiring an additional 425,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,829,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after acquiring an additional 233,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $104.00 target price on Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.34. 37,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,376. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

