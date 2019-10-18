SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,016 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.91. 40,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.55. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,630.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded VMware from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

