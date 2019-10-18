SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after acquiring an additional 463,870 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 51,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,453. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

