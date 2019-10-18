SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,358. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.