SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.