SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,636,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,895,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in GrubHub by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

GRUB traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. 29,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,342. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

