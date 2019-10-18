Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.34).

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,406.13. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,610 ($21.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

In related news, insider Michael Bruce Forsyth acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £6,735 ($8,800.47).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

