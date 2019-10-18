SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.29

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

About SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

