Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

