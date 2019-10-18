Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy appears to be well-positioned for growth, given its stable earnings from utility subsidiaries. Moreover, Sempra Energy continues with systematic investments in its infrastructure development projects. The company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $18.2 billion. Through these investments, the company aims at vigorously modernizing its electric transmission lines and substation infrastructure. In the past twelve months, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, its operations are subject to risks associated with the breakdown or failure of equipment or processes. Also, the company bears a notable long-term debt and finance leases of $3.8 billion at the second-quarter end. Such massive debt levels might hurt Sempra Energy going ahead.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of SRE opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.54. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

