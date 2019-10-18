Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

NYSE SXT traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,171. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXT. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

