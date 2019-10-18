Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.16. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $6.44 on Friday, reaching $60.07. 16,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,171. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

