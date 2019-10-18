Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRTS. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on Sensus Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

SRTS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.39. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

