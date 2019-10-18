Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,419,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,035% from the previous session’s volume of 389,535 shares.The stock last traded at $0.38 and had previously closed at $0.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 92.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 548,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.