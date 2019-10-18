ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.17.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.86. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.16, for a total transaction of $510,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,538.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,216,251. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after buying an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,741,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,343,000 after buying an additional 207,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

