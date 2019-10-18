SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.36.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

