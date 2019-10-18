Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $130,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Shockwave Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $117,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 616,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at $18,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

