Short Interest in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rises By 5.2%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,595,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,560,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $23,749,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA opened at $48.88 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.51 and a quick ratio of 36.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

