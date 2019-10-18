Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Drops By 7.0%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Booking by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,753,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 price objective (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,087.41.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,041.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,991.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,875.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $20.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

