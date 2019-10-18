Short Interest in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Declines By 6.1%

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 41.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,255,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.95.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $443.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $445.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

