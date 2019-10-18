Short Interest in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Decreases By 6.2%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 668,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 256,783 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in eGain by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in eGain by 745.3% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

