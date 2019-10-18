Short Interest in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Decreases By 6.8%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 9,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

