Short Interest in IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Drops By 6.0%

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 60,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

IEC opened at $6.64 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000.

IEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of IEC Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of IEC Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

