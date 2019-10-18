Short Interest in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Decreases By 6.0%

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MAR opened at $120.72 on Friday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 85,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

