Short Interest in United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) Declines By 5.9%

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 693,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:UBNK opened at $13.79 on Friday. United Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $693.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

UBNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $48,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $237,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,998 shares of company stock worth $846,977. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

