SHPING Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, SHPING has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. SHPING has a market cap of $71,145.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00226853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.01131283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,000,502 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

