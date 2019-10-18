Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,436. The company has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.