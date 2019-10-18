Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $137.93.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.