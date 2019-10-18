Signaturefd LLC Acquires 71 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 47.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $69,741,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 112.6% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,343,000 after purchasing an additional 207,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded down $13.40 on Friday, hitting $241.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,186. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.33, a P/E/G ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,316.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,060.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,216,251 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.17.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.