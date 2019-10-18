Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,299. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

