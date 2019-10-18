Signaturefd LLC Has $360,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 776,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,124. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.