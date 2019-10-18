Signaturefd LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $89.94. 829,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,825. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

