Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after buying an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,327,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,162,000 after buying an additional 114,398 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.92. 18,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,167. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.