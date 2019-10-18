Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2,442.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 622,998 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2,755.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,200,000 after acquiring an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,117,000 after acquiring an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,500,000 after acquiring an additional 127,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.53 and its 200 day moving average is $215.26. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ABN Amro assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Santander downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

