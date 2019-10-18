Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 831,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 832,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. 34,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.79.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

