SingularDTV Tops 1-Day Volume of $124,249.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Binance. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $124,249.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.01108542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, OKEx, Liqui, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

