Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

LON:SRE opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Tuesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 55.60 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The stock has a market cap of $758.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.29.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider James Peggie bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £21,390 ($27,949.82).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

